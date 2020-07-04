Ronaldo equals Serie A record in Juventus victory over Torino

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Ronaldo scored his first free-kick for Juve to net his 25th Serie A goal this season (Image: AFP via Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a record day on Saturday as he became the first Juventus player to score 25 goals in a Serie A season in 59 years.

The strike means Ronaldo has equalled Omar Sivori's tally of 25 goals in a single season for Juventus, who was the last player to do so for the club in the 1960/61 season.

A late own goal from Torino's Koffi Djidji completed the scoring on a day that also saw Gianluigi Buffon achieve a Serie A landmark.

The Italian goalkeeper was handed a rare start over Juve no.1 Wojciech Szczesny - his 648th Serie A appearance.

That takes him past legendary former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini into top spot in the all-time appearances list - a record which has stood since 2009.

Buffon, 42, has no plans to slow down anytime soon though, after admitting he hopes to carry on playing.

“I still have the fire burning inside of me," he said. "I keep playing because I feel good and I’m competitive, plus I always want to improve.

“The moment I became a No.1, that passion turned into work, an obligation not to look bad and to always remain at the top.

“For 15 years, I set the fun aside. Now as an ‘oldie’, it’s as if I’m reliving my youth. This is my secret to how I can keep going.

"In the last 12 years of my career, I’ve enjoyed victories little and thought a lot about the defeats.

“When you’re used to winning, it seems normal. In that sense, the wins have a minor impact on you but frustration of losing remains."

