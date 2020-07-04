Ronaldo equals Serie A record in Juventus victory over Torino

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a record day on Saturday as he became the first Juventus player to score 25 goals in a Serie A season in 59 years.
The strike means Ronaldo has equalled Omar Sivori's tally of 25 goals in a single season for Juventus, who was the last player to do so for the club in the 1960/61 season.
A late own goal from Torino's Koffi Djidji completed the scoring on a day that also saw Gianluigi Buffon achieve a Serie A landmark.
The Italian goalkeeper was handed a rare start over Juve no.1 Wojciech Szczesny - his 648th Serie A appearance.