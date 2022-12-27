Safiatu Salifu joins Yanga Princess from Ampem Darkoa

Ampem Darkoa ladies shot-stopper Safiatu Salifu has completed a move to Tanzania-based side Yanga Princess.
The goalkeeper who spent the past few seasons with Ampem Darkoa has penned a two-year deal with the Tanzania-based side.
Safia was the safest pair of hands for the Ampen Darkoa Ladies in the Ghana Women’s premier league 2021/22 season.
She featured in 14 matches, conceded 4 goals, kept 10 clean sheets and won an MVP. She was also in post during Ampem Darkoa’s CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers.
Yanga Princess is a Tanzanian professional women’s football team based in Jangwani, Dar es Salaam and features in the women elite division.