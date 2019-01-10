Sports Minister inspects progress of work at Axim Youth and Sports Resource Centre

Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah last year cut sod for the construction of a multi-purpose complex and youth centre at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.
The GHC6 million facility forms part of the NPP government's efforts to provide Ghanaian youth with opportunities to develop their talents.
The facility, which is being executed by the Bismarth Obobi Construction Works will comprise a FIFA standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletic track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a handball court, a gymnasium, a counselling centre, youth ICT centre, entrepreneurship centre and a state of the art restaurant.
The minister today went on an inspection to check the progress of work at Axim Youth and Resource Centre in the Western Region.
