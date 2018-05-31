U-17 WWC: Ghana to face host Uruguay in Group A

The Black Maidens of Ghana, have been drawn in Group A of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Coach Evans Adotey’s side have been paired with host Uruguay, New Zealand and debutant Finland.
Ghana will open their World Cup account against host Uruguay.
The tournament will begin on November 13 to December 1 as the countries battle for the global showpiece.
Ghana qualified to the competition after beating Djibouti 19-0 on aggregate.
U17 Women's World Cup Full Groups:
Group A: Uruguay, Ghana, New Zealand, Finland (debutants)
Group B: Concacaf 1, South Africa, Brazil, Japan
Group C: Concacaf 3, Cameroon, Korea DPR (holders), Germany
Group D: Korea Rep. Spain, Concacaf 2, Colombia