U-17 WWC: Ghana to face host Uruguay in Group A

By Mutala Yakubu
Black Maidens of Ghana
Black Maidens of Ghana
fShare

The Black Maidens of Ghana, have been drawn in Group A of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Coach Evans Adotey’s side have been paired with host Uruguay, New Zealand and debutant Finland.

Ghana will open their World Cup account against host Uruguay.

The tournament will begin on November 13 to December 1 as the countries battle for the global showpiece.

Read also:Russia 2018: Nigeria under the spotlight

Ghana qualified to the competition after beating Djibouti 19-0 on aggregate.

Black Maidens of Ghana are in Group A of the U17 Women's World Cup

U17 Women's World Cup Full Groups:


Group A: Uruguay, Ghana, New Zealand, Finland (debutants)

Group B: Concacaf 1, South Africa, Brazil, Japan

Group C: Concacaf 3, Cameroon, Korea DPR (holders), Germany

Group D: Korea Rep. Spain, Concacaf 2, Colombia

 Ghana News: Latest sports news in Ghana