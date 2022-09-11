Video: Bright Adjei powers Aduana FC to victory against Hearts of Oak

Striker Bright Adjei was on target as Aduana FC beat Hearts of Oak in their betpawa Ghana Premier League matchday 1 fixture.
The striker's half strike was enough for Paa Kwasi Fabin's side to pick up the maximum points at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.
Before the game, the Phobians had faltered twice in Dormaa to Aduana Stars and had picked just a win in their last four games.
The first half ended in a pulsating 0-0 draw as both sides proved to be strong in the clash.
After the break, the two-time Ghana Premier League champions doubled their efforts to grab the opener through Bright Adjei.
The forward scored the opener in the 49th minute to help his side secure a 1-0 win on home turf.
Samuel Boadu and his charges made effort to level the score in Dormaa but the home side kept it tight at the back.
Hearts of Oak were reduced to 10-men as defender Caleb Amankwah was sent off in the 89th minute of the game.
Aduana Stars sit top of the table after matchday 1 of the season with 3 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupies the 14th position.
The fire boys will take on King Faisal on day two of the league season in Kumasi while Hearts of Oak face Great Olympics in the Ga Mantse derby.