Video: Christopher Nettey's header seals win for Kotoko against Dwarfs

Messi sent off as Barcelona lose Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Bilbao Lionel Messi was shown the first red card of his Barcelona career as they were…

Partey provides assist in Arsenal win over Newcastle Thomas Partey had a hand in one of the 3 goals scored by Arsenal as they eased…

A/R: Policeman killed in highway robbery Some unidentified men numbering about 10, on Tuesday reportedly shot and killed…