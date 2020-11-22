Video: Ghana's Richard Lartey given oxygen in ring after being knocked out in Round 2

Heavyweight rising star Fabio Wardley poleaxed his latest victim Richard Lartey, leaving the Ghanaian heavyweight needing oxygen in the ring on Sunday morning.
The Dillian Whyte-managed monster was in a big step-up fight, but less than two rounds to destroy his opponent with a walk-off, one-punch knockout, The Sun reports.
Fabio Wardley’s KO of Richard Lartey #BennFormella #boxing pic.twitter.com/Qii0gSyzEz— Fight Fan (@alplatone) November 21, 2020
In the opening session, Lartey marched forward with a high guard and even clipped the Ipswich man with a left hook.
But in the second round Lartey switched off and former office worker Wardley unloaded a two-shot combination.
Lartey collapsed on the spot and was counted out before the medics were called in to help him.
@Fabio_Wardley Can Punch 💪🏾Great performance, answered alot of people's question tonight 🤯🤯— JayJonezTv (@JayJonezTV) November 21, 2020
Lonsdale belt next 🤔 #WardleyLartey #fightnight @MatchroomBoxing pic.twitter.com/IIZRgO5L7g
Lartey was stuck on the floor for a few minutes before he could be lifted carefully to a stool where he spent several more minutes recovering.
Concerned Wardley stayed rooted to a neutral corner and, just as Lartey was helped out of the ring, the Brit dashed over to hug and console him.
Dangerous Wardley is now 10-0 with nine wins inside the distance and has the English title proudly around his waist.
Wardley said: “I’m happy with the finish. It answered some questions about my single-punch power.
“I can hang with the big boys. I just proved that when I sit down on my punch, I can get you out.
“I’m moving at a good pace. Decent opposition. Lartey was a good challenge that I passed easily.
“I still need to build and learn. I haven’t gone to the second half of a fight or got into a war.”
Source: thesun.co.uk