Video: Kotoko breeze past King Faisal in derby

Champions Asante Kotoko defeated King Faisal 3-0 in their betPawa Premier League Matchday four encounter at the Baba Yara Sports stadium Monday evening.
The Porcupine Warriors scored in either half as they added to the woes of their city rivals.
Steven Mukwala opened the scoring for Asante Kotoko in the 11th minute as he got on the end of a brilliant build up to slot home from close range. Mukwala was involved in the second goal as he was fouled in the box 17 by King Faisal goalkeeper Abdul Jabal in the 28 minute.
READ ALSO: betpawa Premier League matchday 4 wrap: Hearts of Oak secure first win, Nsoatreman FC humble Karela
The referee pointed to the spot and captain Samuel Boadu expertly converted to double Kotoko's lead.
King Faisal created a few chances but the defence of Asante Kotoko was up to the task as the first half ended 2-0 in favour of the League Champions.
Asante Kotoko started the second half in an explosive fashion and got rewarded when Mukwala assisted defender Nicholas Mensah for the third goal in the 46 minute of the encounter.
The win takes Kotoko to fifth spot while King Faisal remains at the bottom after four consecutive defeats.
Elsewhere, Tamale City FC came from behind to pick a point against city rivals Real Tamale United in a crunch derby at the Aliu Mahama stadium.
Baba Kushito shot Real Tamale United into the lead in the 40 minute as he connected from a low cross from Hafiz Adams. The lead lasted for only four minutes as Isaac Mensah converted from the spot to level matters.
Finally, Accra Great Olympics picked a valuable point on the road as they played a determined game to draw 0-0 with Samartex FC at the Nsenkyire Park at Sameraboi.