Video: Winful Cobbinah denies Albania jail reports

Former Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah has denied reports that he has been sentenced to four months in prison in Albania.
Reports on November 9, 2020, indicated that he was sentenced after being found guilty of ‘forgery of official documents’.
The midfielder has now come out to deny the claims and says he has not been sentenced.
Even though Cobbinah has denied being sentenced he landed himself in trouble when he was given an Albanian passport by by the President of the country Meta.
This would have helped FK Tirana to buy more foreign players to boost their squad to play in European competitions but the opposition party led by the Primer Minister publicly clashed with the country’s president over the award of the passport.
Winful Cobbinah’s Albanian citizenship was facilitated just within eight hours.
Given that the Ghanaian has not spent five years in Albania, the decision by the President of the country – who is also an ardent supporter of KF Tirana – to hand citizenship to the Ghanaian speaks volumes of how he is rated in that country.
Many also view this move by the Albanian government as an attempt to convince Cobbinah to switch nationality to play for them even though he has been invited to the Ghana senior national team a couple of times.