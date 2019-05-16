WAFU Zone B championship: Ghana to play Nigeria today in semis

The Black Queens of Ghana will today, May 16, 2019 battle the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semi-finals of the WAFU Women's competition in Cote D'Ivoire at 6:30 pm.
Defending champions, Ghana will have to strengthen themselves as the Super Falcons will be coming to revenge a loss they suffered to the same opponents at the same stage last year through penalties.
However, coach of Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has revealed that her outfit is ready for the task that lies ahead of them.
“We are ready for Nigeria and we have prepared well for the game. There is a lot of difference in this Nigerian team than the one we played against last year”, she said.
“I won’t take anything from Nigeria they have a good side but I am confident in my players and should they approach the game just like how they did in our previous matches I am sure we will win”, she added.
