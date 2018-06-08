First National Bank - Join our community

Watch full documentary of Anas expose on corruption in African Football

By Mutala Yakubu
Anas expose on corruption in African Football
Anas expose on corruption in African Football
fShare

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has come out with his latest investigative piece which centres on corruption in African Football.

The expose captures several match officials and football administrators involved in corrupt activities such as bribe-taking.

This latest release was premiered on the BBC African service and has already caused the resignation of some referees on the African continent.

Anas caught some referees taking bribeRead also:Anas’s expose not sufficient for prosecution — Former Attorney-General

It is expected that the latest expose by Anas will go a long way to cleanse African Football.

Ghana News: Latest sports news in Ghana