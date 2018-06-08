Watch full documentary of Anas expose on corruption in African Football

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has come out with his latest investigative piece which centres on corruption in African Football.
The expose captures several match officials and football administrators involved in corrupt activities such as bribe-taking.
This latest release was premiered on the BBC African service and has already caused the resignation of some referees on the African continent.
It is expected that the latest expose by Anas will go a long way to cleanse African Football.