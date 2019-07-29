We took $20,000 as appearance fee - Kwabena Owusu

Ghana international forward Kwabena Owusu has revealed the appearance fee the players took prior to AFCON 2019.
The issue of the Black Stars appearance fee has been trending for some time now after it was rumoured that, the team received $80,000 before kicking a ball at the just ended AFCON 2019.
Speaking on GHone TV Kwabena Owusu said the story is not true and that they rather took something lower than that.
“I was shocked when I heard the rumour that we received $80,000 as an appearance fee. We did not get $80,000 as appearance fee, our appearance fee was $20,000” he said.
The Leganes striker has featured 3 times for the Black Stars.
READ ALSO: