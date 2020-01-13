We will travel the length of Ghana for coverage of 2019/20 season - StarTimes

Mrs Akorfa Banson, the Head of Marketing of StarTimes has assured football-loving fans that her outfit will travel the length and breadth of the country to bring exclusive coverage of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to viewers.
StarTimes emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids on January 8, 2020.
The Chinese TV broadcaster completed a deal to broadcast live the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League as well as the FA Cup matches for the next five years in a deal worth USD$5.25 million.
READ ALSO: We will bring the image of the Ghana Premier League to international standards - StarTimes
The broadcast company yesterday commenced operation of the Ghana Premier League by telecasting its first live game between Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium.
They firm in time past were not able to travel to certain match venues for coverage that included visiting Medeama SC park in Tarkwa and Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities FC) in Wa.
Speaking on Asempa FM, today January 13, Akorfa Benson says they will be visiting every league centre with their OB van.
"I assure you that this season with our OB van we will travel the length and breadth of Ghana for exclusives coverage of the League."
She added that, Great Olympics vs Karela and Inter Allies vs Elimina Sharks will be the matches that will be aired on matchday 4.
StarTimes covered 49 live games across the league, FA Cup, President’s Cup, G8 and the Gala competitions in the 2016/17 season.
According to a statement released, 38 live games will be produced for the remaining first half of the 2019/20 season and all clubs given equal TV exposure.
READ ALSO: StarTimes secures TV right for Ghana Premier League