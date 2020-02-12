Wendy Shay to thrill fans as Legon Cities take on Olympics in Valentine's day clash

One of Ghana's hottest female artiste Wendy Shay is set to perform on Friday, Valentine’s Day when Legon Cities FC welcome their city rivals Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.
The ‘Stevie Wonder’ crooner will thrill fans who throng the nation’s Wembley to watch the Accra derby on February 14 at 7.00 pm.
Free chocolates will be shared for spectators to commemorate both St Valentine’s Day and National Chocolates Day while Ladies in Val’s Day colours – Red will watch the game for free.
Legon Cities FC who changed their name from Wa All-Stars at the start of the season has managed to find the perfect balance between football and entertainment in their approach to attract numbers and grow their fanbase.
Top acts in the mould of Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur and AMG Medikal have already entertained fans at the Accra Sports stadium and Wendy Shay will soon be added to that esteemed list.
Unfortunately, the buzz around off the field has not translated into results with only two wins in as may home games played.
Legon Cities and Olympics have both been throwing shades at each other on social media and this game means a lot to both as they will all be aiming for the 3 points and the bragging rights.
Experience players like Emmanuel Clottey and Gladson Awako will be key for Olympics as Legon Cities will be relying heavily on Ghana International Fatau Duada.