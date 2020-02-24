Why 1xBet is the best Sports Betting site for you

Placing bets and making money online hinges not only on your selection of wagers but also on what betting site you choose to join.
1xBet ticks all the important boxes and much more when it comes to deciding on the right betting partner. The 1xBet site welcomes visitors with an intuitive layout, super rewards and a well-trained support team.
One of the world leaders in online betting, 1xBet is a trusted and renowned brand that has become well known across Africa. There are tons of reasons why 1xBet is the right choice – here are the top few:
- Impeccable reputation
1xBet is recognised as incredibly trustworthy, not only by online bettors but also by the betting industry itself. This is highlighted by the many awards 1xBet has won over the years, including:
- 2018 SBC Award winner - “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation”
- 2019 G2E Asia @ the Philippines winner - “Best Software and Mobile Application” (Best Sports Betting Solution Category)
- 2020 International Gaming Award - “Sports Betting Platform Of the Year”
Another sign of the high standing of 1xBet is the official partnerships forged with renowned organizations such as CAF (Confederation of African Football), Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, FC Barcelona.
With licenses in Nigeria, Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia, 1xBet is expanding continually in Africa.
- Massive Winning Potential & incredible Daily Jackpots
There are many ways to win big at 1xBet and one of the most popular are the Daily Jackpots.
All players have to do to automatically be a part of a jackpot is perform a specified daily task. Then, they’ve got the chance to win fantastic cash prizes!
Simply click on “Take Part in Bonus Offers' for chances to win big!
- A Huge Array of Betting Markets at Superb Odds
Every conceivable betting market is featured at 1xBet. From club level through to international events, there are more than 60 sports on offer. An incredible 4500+ plus betting markets (over 2000 of them with live betting) await 1xBet customers. There are also plenty of long term and exotic markets.
Apart from the vast array of betting markets, 1xBet customers also have the benefit of fantastic odds, together with up to date statistics and 10 000+ live feeds to enjoy the sporting action.
All these aspects combine to give 1xBet players the ultimate winning potential!
- Unparalleled Bonuses & Promotions
Any top sports betting site has to have bonuses and promotions – they are a great tool for players to enhance their chances of winning. In this category, 1xBet excels beyond all others. 1xBet promotions are continually being added with players winning fantastic prizes like all-inclusive holidays, luxury cars and cutting edge tech gadgets.
An astounding First Deposit Bonus of 200% up to 540 GHS is waiting for players after registration and funding of their account. This incredible bonus is exclusively available to 1xBet customers in Africa.
The Accumulator of the Day is a fantastic promotion offering boosted odds on specified accumulator bets.
Lucky Day Bonus is a raffle in which any 1xBet player can participate. The draw takes place every day at 20:00 UTC with winners scooping up 500 Promo Points.
Finally, a Birthday Bonus is given to celebrate the special day of active customers, who will receive a promo code SMS for a free bet.
Check out the 1xBet website for detailed bonus amounts.
- Optimised for Mobile
The 1xBet mobile experience is an award-winning wonder. 1xBet is a treat to use on all mobile devices, offering full functionality. There are also both Android and iOS apps available.
All this adds up to 24/7 fun on the go.
- Fast Transactions and Superb Support
Swift deposits and withdrawals are vital when it comes to premium online betting.
1xBet has an enormous selection of transaction methods available. Popular global and local payment methods such as MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo Money and many more are offered. A modern payment algorithm and dedicated 1xBet team ensure all wins, big and small, are paid as quickly as possible.
1xBet has industry-renowned 24/7 customer service in more than 30 languages. This top-class support can be accessed via email, live chat, messengers or phone.
Conclusion
It’s an easy choice to decide to join 1xBet – it’s the most enjoyable option with the best winning potential! So register today and begin your 1xBet experience!