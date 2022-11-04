World Cup 2022: MTN sponsorship for Black Stars timely and significant – Sports Minister

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has described the MTN Sponsorship of the Black Stars as timely and significant that would boost the team’s preparations towards the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
"This support is timely and will significantly boost the Black Stars preparations towards achieving our target of going all the way in Qatar" the Yagaba-Kubore lawmaker said.
"As I have often said, there is a direct correlation between corporate sponsorship and performance in sports and in this case, the Black Stars.”
‘’Ghana’s historic qualification and performances at the FIFA World Cup since 2006, have largely been enhanced by the support of corporate Ghana. I am confident that this latest show of faith by MTN will motivate the team to Qatar and beyond’’.
The Minister further stressed that it is also important for the huge investment to be put to judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team.
The GFA and MTN on Thursday, November 3 signed a 1-year sponsorship deal at the headquarters of the football association worth $2M.
Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.
Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.