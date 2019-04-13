Yahaya Mohammed issues come-and-get-me plea to Kotoko

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has disclosed his readiness to re-sign for Asante Kotoko should they come calling for his services.
His comment comes on the back of an opened negotiations for the sale of Kotoko's talisman Songne Yacouba to Zesco United.
The Burkinabe import led the attack for the Reds in their Africa Campaign where he registered two goals and provided five assists in nine appearances.
However, Yahaya Mohammed reiterates that he will make Kotoko faithfuls forget about the exploits of the yet to be sold Yacouba should they bring him back to the club.
"I will not reject an Asante Kotoko off if they approach me and I will do my best for them," he told Light FM.
"I will also do more than Sogne Yacouba is doing for them right now," he added
Yahaya Mohammed had a brief spell with the Porcupine Warriors in the past before leaving for to continue his career abroad.
Read also:
Normalization Committee should consult Kwesi Nyantakyi for advice - Yahaya Mohammed
Anas exposé causes relationship break-ups - Yahaya Mohammed
He has previously played for Murcielagos in Mexico and is currently with Premier League Champions Aduana Stars.