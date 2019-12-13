Yaw Ampofo Ankrah heads Beach Soccer Committee

The Executive Council of the GFA has named a seven-member Beach Soccer Committee to continue the development of beach soccer in the country for a one-year mandate.
The Committee is chaired by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, head of Beach Soccer Association of Ghana.
Members of the committee are;
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (Chairman) Solomon Torson ( Vice-Chairman) Kwame Quayson (Member) Kusi Gyamfi Awere (member) Nana Poku (member) George Darko( Member) Nicholas Addo (member)
The Beach Soccer Committee is responsible for managing and organizing various beach soccer competitions, with the Competitions Department of the GFA providing the necessary competition support for the Beach Soccer Committee.
Other responsibilities of the committee include supervising general preparations, competitions format, as well as draws and entries to competitions.
The committee also has the responsibility of bringing the required innovation to deliver great competitions to the patrons of beach soccer.
The Committee is also expected to promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the competition department of the GFA.
The Beach Soccer Committee is further mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of the beach soccer competition derive the desired benefit without failure for the resources they invest in the event.