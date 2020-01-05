Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue at Malmo sawed down

Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue in his home town of Malmo has been sawed down.
On 27 November it was announced he had bought 25% of the shares in Hammarby, who finished third in this year's Swedish championship.
An act of vandalism was directed at the statue since it was announced that Ibrahimovic had invested in a rival club.
That same day, the 3.5 metre high bronze structure, created by Swedish artist Peter Linde, which is 8ft 9in tall and weighs almost 500kg was commissioned by the Swedish FA and unveiled on 9 October, was sprayed with paint, set on fire and a toilet seat put over its arm.
Ibrahimovic's house in Stockholm was also vandalised, with 'Judas' painted on the front door.
READ ALSO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue at Malmo vandalised again
Ibrahimovic started his career with Malmo before going on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St-Germain and United.
He moved to the United States to play in the MLS in 2018. On November 13, 2019, he announced his departure after his two-seasons stint at LA Galaxy where scored 52 goals in 53 starts since arriving in March 2018.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now rejoined AC Milan on a six-month deal with the option for another season.
The former Sweden and Manchester United striker scored 42 goals in 61 league games in his previous stint at the club from 2010 to 2012.
The 38-year-old scored 62 goals in 116 games for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.