Twitter introduces circle feature globally

Twitter has rolled out its Circle feature which allows users to Tweet to a smaller crowd globally.
With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers.
According to Twitter, “We began testing Twitter Circle in May, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. So starting today, we’re making this highly-requested feature available to everyone on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com globally.”
giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone
add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please. pic.twitter.com/D6AE4OhRX5— Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022
Here is how Twitter Circle works:
Selecting your circle
Before you post on Twitter, you’ll now see an option to share your Tweet with either your circle or your full followers list. Circles can contain up to 150 people, and you can adjust who’s in and who’s out at any time. Don’t worry, no one will be notified of any changes you make to your circle.
Tweets sent to your circle will appear with a green badge underneath them. They can only be seen by those you’ve selected to be in your circle and cannot be Retweeted or shared.
Additionally, all replies to these Tweets are private, even if your Twitter account is public.