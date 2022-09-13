Prime News Ghana

Burkina Faso military ruler fires defence minister

By primenewsghana
Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba seized power in a coup in January 2022
Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba seized power in a coup in January 2022
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Burkina Faso's military ruler, Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, has sacked his defence minister.

In two decrees read out on national television, the junta chief said he was dismissing General Barthelemy Simpore and assuming the role himself.

The statements did not give reasons for the cabinet reshuffle.

READ ALSO:  Burundi President launches purge after warning of coup plot

Colonel Damiba seized power last January, accusing the previous government of failing to tackle the West African nation's problems, including an Islamist insurgency.

Thousands have been killed in the violence and around two million people have been displaced.