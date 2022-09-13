Burkina Faso military ruler fires defence minister

Burkina Faso's military ruler, Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, has sacked his defence minister.
In two decrees read out on national television, the junta chief said he was dismissing General Barthelemy Simpore and assuming the role himself.
The statements did not give reasons for the cabinet reshuffle.
Colonel Damiba seized power last January, accusing the previous government of failing to tackle the West African nation's problems, including an Islamist insurgency.
Thousands have been killed in the violence and around two million people have been displaced.