EndSars: Nigerian police chief says 102 died in protest

Nigeria’s police chief says 102 people died, including 37 policemen during the #EndSARS anti-police brutality protests in October.
He also said 196 people were seriously injured.
The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu gave the new figures of casualties at a meeting with state governors and regional leaders of some southern Nigeria states in Port Harcourt.
These latest figures, which are higher than previous numbers announced by officials, have not been independently verified.
It is also not clear if these figures include those believed to have been killed when the army opened fire on unarmed protesters in the wealthy Lagos suburb of Lekki.
Mr Adamu has also said that 136 police rifles were stolen during the period.
#EndSars protesters took to the streets across Nigeria for nearly two weeks calling for the scrapping of a notorious police unit over alleged abuses.
Mr Adamu however said that the primary objective of the protest was to affect regime change.
