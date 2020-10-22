EndSARS:  Seek to know all the facts available before taking a position - Buhari

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has asked other African countries and the international community to seek all the facts in the end SARS protest before taking a position.
Buhari in a tweet said “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.”
President Akufo-Addo who is the ECOWAS Chair yesterday called for calm and asked the government and the protesters to use dialogue to resolve the impasse in the country.
But President Buhari said the youth of Nigeria should not use the protest to disrupt the good policies of the government.
He therefore asked them to stop their street protests as the government has taken note of their concerns.
”I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions.
Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.”