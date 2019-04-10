Meet the only Ghanaian plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, U.S

Since he started practicing, Harvard-trained Ghanaian plastic surgeon and health consultant Dr. Micheal Obeng has been the only African plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills working in some of the best hospitals in the U.S.
The former Chief of Plastic Surgery at St. Elizabeth Health Center was named among America’s Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumer’s Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014. His clients range from royals to celebrities and rich socialites.
Having made millions off his envious job and enjoying celebrity status since his role in the U.S. reality show Second Wives Club, the plastic Surgeon is taking an African Tour to offer free plastic surgery to needy African children and adults.
Through his foundation R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide, an organisation that offers free surgery and related medical services to children and adults in various African countries, he is set to visit South Africa and Kenya as well as Gabon to set up a R.E.S.T.O.R.E. mission before visiting other countries, reports Africa.com.
During his time in Africa, he will offer free services to people with
disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents and diseases involving not only the head and neck region but also the extremities, trunk and breasts. He will also provide education to local healthcare personnel on how to execute complex surgeries, a project his organisation also takes up.
Dr Obeng specializes in cosmetic surgery of the ageing face, neck, breast, body, trunk, extremities and genitalia. He is one of the few surgeons in the world to successfully reattach a limb, remove ribs to streamline the waist and he is an expert in complex reconstructive surgery, hand, and micro-neurovascular surgery.
The more than successful plastic surgeon who was born into a poor home in Ghana and moved to the U.S. with nothing worked his way to the top by seeing himself through Harvard and is now giving back to people as a way of giving back to the society he came from.
The prestigious Herman B. Barnett award in Surgery and Anesthesia recipient has already done over 500 successful free surgeries in Africa and hopes to increase his reach and impact on his African tour.
Credit: Face2FaceAfrica