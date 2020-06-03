Pope speaks out on the 'sin of racism'

Pope Francis has spoken out against the killing of George Floyd.
"Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd," the Pope said from the Vatican.
He added that he was praying for “repose of the soul of George Floyd and of all those others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism”.
"My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life," he added.
"At the same time, we have to recognise that the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost."
Source : BBC