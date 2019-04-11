Sudan military seizes power; President arrested

After nearly 30 years in power, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested, the defence minister says.
Speaking on state TV, Awad Ibn Ouf said the army had decided to oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.
He also said a three-month state of emergency was being put in place.
Protests against Mr Bashir, who has governed Sudan since 1989, have been underway for several months.
Source: BBC