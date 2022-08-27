Survivors pulled out of collapsed building in Abuja

An operation is under way to rescue two construction workers trapped in a two-storey building that collapsed in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Friday, the authorities say.
Seven construction workers at the site in the suburb of Kubwa were sleeping in the building when it collapsed around midnight.
Five of the men have been pulled out and taken to hospital.
Umar Shua, an official with the Abuja Metropolitan Council, said approval had been given for a two-storey building but the contractor had added a third floor.
The contractor is now on the run.
One of the men pulled out of the rubble told BBC Pidgin he was sleeping when the building caved in.
“I heard a sound and opened my eyes to see the building collapsing. But I managed to escape through a hole,” said the man, who only gave his name as Afeez.
