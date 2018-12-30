VIDEO + PHOTO: Nigerian P0rn star, Kingtblakhoc allegedly beats up Savage Trap queen

Popular Nigerian porn star, Savage Trap queen, has called out her ‘former boss’, KingTblakhoc and accused him of assault.
Taking to her Instagram to share a video of her bruised face. She wrote;
Tblak, I’m no longer that girl u used to assault whenever u like, no am not that girl anymore … so stop calling me with your empty threat, I have enough evidence to prosecute you, but I just want to move on away from you #postiveVibesOnly.
You felt I won’t go far in life but,with God by my side, I went beyond ur expectations, even after u refused to pay me , I DASHED YOU THE MONEY , Now you writing me stylishly texting me sending you girls to stalk me, “those one their eyes go soon clear “ in no time they will be wise , so pls get the fuck out of my life & stay out. #savagetrapqueen #STQ.
Meanwhile, Trap Queen revealed she recently featured in a new documentary by BBC Pidgin, and she disclosed that she makes N100,000 per movie.
According to her, when she started building a career in the industry, she was using a mask before she got over it. She further disclosed that she knows she has a beautiful body, and is just making money off it.
This year alone, she has featured in three adult movies; one lesbian shoot and two heterosexual acts. Savage Trap Queen also disclosed that she might be into the act, but her mom still loves her all the same.
Credit: yabaleftonline.ng