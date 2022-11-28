Full list of winners at 6th Ghana Energy Awards

The 6th edition of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) was held on Friday, November 25, 2022.
This year's awards was under the theme: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana,”
Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Australian and Turkish Ambassadors among others renowned persons graced the occasion.
The awards scheme is to recognise individuals and institutions in Ghana’s energy industry for their sterling contributions to the growth of the sector.
At the end of the event, the Volta River Authority’s Chief Executive, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa emerged the Energy Personality of the Year (male category), with Ing. Harriet Amissah Arthur taking the title in the female category.
Bui Power Authority’s Kofi Dzamesi won the Chief Executive of the Year-Power, while Edwin Provencal, CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), picked the title in the petroleum category.
Attending the event on behalf of the President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Vice President noted that the Ghana Energy Awards has been consistent in proving its mettle as a worthy stakeholder in the energy sector, adding that the scheme does well to engender more creativity among industry leaders to provide solutions that speak to prevailing challenges.
Meanwhile, a special non-competitive section of the Ghana Energy Awards was also posthumously conferred on the late Professor Allotey the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his numerous contributions to the energy sector’s growth.
Also, a Special Recognition Award was given to the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his exceptional commitment to Africa’s Energy Transition.
Below is the full list of award winners:
COMPETITIVE AWARDS
1. Energy Personality (Male): Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa Chief Executive, Volta River Authority
2. Energy Personality (Female): Ing. Harriette Amissah-Arthur – Executive Partner, Arthur Energy Advisors
3. CEO of the Year (Power): Samuel Dzamesi – Chief Executive, Bui Power Authority
4. CEO of the Year (Petroleum): Edwin Provencal – Managing Director, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company
5. Rising Star Award: Dr Riverson Oppong – Manager (Commercial Operations), Ghana National Gas Company
6. Energy Institution of the Year: Energy Commission
7. Energy Company of the Year (Power): Ghana Grid Company
8. Energy Company of the Year (Petroleum): PETROSOL
9. Energy Company of the Year (Renewable): Bui Power Authority
10. Innovation Project of the Year: Meinergy Technology
11. Emerging Energy Company of the Year: Done By Us
12. Energy Think Tank of the Year: Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana
13. Brand of the Year: Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
14. Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year: Ghana National Petroleum Corporation
15. Health and Safety Excellence Award: Ghana National Gas Company
16. Excellence in Power Generation: Volta River Authority
17. Clean Energy Initiative of the Year: Sunon Asogli Power
18. Off-grid Energy Solution of the Year: Wilkins Engineering
19. Visionary Leadership Award: Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa Chief Executive, Volta River Authority
20. Eco-Innovation Business Award: Bui Power Authority
21. Outstanding Energy Management Award: Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu – National Coordinator, Energy Sector Recovery Programme
22. Novel Deployment of R.E. Technology Award: ¬Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Institute of Industrial Research (CSIR-IIR)
23. Sustainable Energy Partnership of the Year: Sustainable Energy Technologies Limited
24. Energy Reporter of the Year: Rebekah Adwoa Awuah, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
NON-COMPETITIVE AWARDS
1. Lifetime Achievement Award: Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey
2. Exemplary Leadership Award: Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama – Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana
3. Women In Energy Excellence Award: Augustina Osei Asare – Senior Manager (Government Relations), Ghana National Gas Company
4. Osagyefo Young Leadership (2022): Ishmael Ackah (PhD) – Executive Secretary, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
5. Sustainable Business Trailblazer Award: GOIL
6. Exceptional Achievement Award: James Kwoku Ahiadome – Chief Executive Officer, J.K. Ahiadome Transport
7. Public Service Excellence Award: Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority
8. Executive Business Distinction Award: Dr. Ben K. D. Asante – Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Gas.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
Exceptional Commitment to Africa’s Energy Transition Honorary Award: Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy