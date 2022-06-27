Gabby Otchere Darko says he is not against IMF programme in principle

A leading member of NPP, Gabby Otchere Darko has said in principle, he is not against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
He explained that he is not for an IMF programme that gives the country peanuts but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more.
In series of tweets on Monday June 27, he said “Am I against an IMF program in principle? No”
“I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more. Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing but more to our doom. A program that pretends it is all our doing is doomed to fail.”
“We do something that will inject confidence in our capacity to ride this heavy storm and that something should happen pretty quickly. Are you against an IMF program?”