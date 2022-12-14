Ghana inflation rate hits 50.3% in November 2022

Ghana's inflation rate has surged to 50.3% in the month of November 2022 from the previous 40.4 %.
The month-on-month inflation between October and November 2022 was 8.6%.
This is the 18th consecutive time the inflation rate which indicates the annual change in the prices of goods and services has increased.
READ ALSO:Ghana inflation rises to 40.4% in October
This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Per the data, food inflation hit 55.3%, from October’s rate of 43.7% and Non-food inflation also shot up by 7.2% to 46.5% in November 2022.
On a regional level, the Eastern region recorded the highest inflation rate of 63.3%. This was followed by the Greater Accra region with an inflation rate of 61.6%.
The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of goods and services rose to 0.3% percentage points month-on-month.