Ghana inflation rate hits 50.3% in November 2022

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana's inflation rate has surged to 50.3% in the month of November 2022 from the previous 40.4 %.

The month-on-month inflation between October and November 2022 was 8.6%.

This is the 18th consecutive time the inflation rate which indicates the annual change in the prices of goods and services has increased.

This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Per the data, food inflation hit 55.3%, from October’s rate of 43.7% and Non-food inflation also shot up by 7.2% to 46.5% in November 2022.

On a regional level, the Eastern region recorded the highest inflation rate of 63.3%. This was followed by the Greater Accra region with an inflation rate of 61.6%.

The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of goods and services rose to 0.3% percentage points month-on-month.