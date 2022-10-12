GNPC renews partnership with Gambian National Petroleum Corporation

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was signed in 2019 with the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC-Gambia) to promote and intensify cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas industry.
The MOU is expected to run for three (3) more years until 2025.
Commenting on the MoU at the signing ceremony, Mr. O-A Danquah, Chief Executive Officer, noted that “GNPC-Ghana is excited to share knowledge from its operations offshore and on-shore to enable GNPC-Gambia to begin its offshore and onshore operations on a sound footing”.
Under the renewed agreement, GNPC–Ghana will support GNPC-Gambia by providing technical capacity building in petroleum research, exploration and production techniques, information systems, and data management.
The two parties will also share expertise, equipment, and personnel along the oil and gas value chain.
The Managing Director of GNPC–Gambia, Mr. Yaya F. Barrow expressed appreciation and gratitude to GNPC–Ghana for lending expertise to the GNPC-Gambia during the first phase of the MOU.
He also extended an invitation to GNPC-Ghana to advance the cooperation through joint ventures with the GNPC-Gambia in its frontier exploration efforts.
He was accompanied by a five (5) member delegation from GNPC-Gambia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Petroleum Energy.
The relationship between GNPC-Ghana and GNPC Gambia dates back to 2018 with GNPC-Ghana providing secondment opportunities to the technical staff of GNPC-Gambia and assisting with the development of the Human Resource capacity of GNPC-Gambia.
A total of nineteen (19) GNPC-Gambia staff are currently on rotation secondment in various departments at GNPC-Ghana.
Background
GNPC-Ghana was established as a State-owned entity to operate on a commercial basis.
The corporation was given legal backing through two main statutes, i.e., PNDC Laws 64 and 84.
The corporation’s vision is to become a leading global oil and gas company whose operations have a profound impact on the quality of life of the people of Ghana
GNPC-Gambia is the National Oil Corporation of the Gambia established under the GNPC Act 2014 of Gambia.
The corporation envisages playing a leading role in the intensification of exploration efforts in the highly prospective MSGBC basin that has registered recent massive finds in both oil and gas in the westernmost of West Africa.
GNPC–Gambia looks forward to becoming a leading operator in the eventuality of commercial discoveries.