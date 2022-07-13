Ghana's June inflation hits 29.8%

June 2022 inflation rate recorded 29.8 per cent, up from the 27.6 per cent recorded in May same year, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced on Wednesday July 13.
The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim at a press conference in Accra said the Eastern Region recorded the highest rate of inflation among the regional differentials whereas the Upper East recorded the lowest.
“For the food and non flood inflation perspective, food inflation recorded 30.7 per cent for the month of June 2022 and non-food recording inflation rate of 29.1 per cent,” he said.
“From the regional perspective we identified the Eastern Region recording the highest rate of inflation of 35.8 per cent and the Upper East Region the least inflation of 21 per cent,” he said.