Mid-year budget review : Gov't requests to spend additional GH¢6.37bn

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta ahead of his mid-year budget presentation to Parliament this morning has requested the legislature to approve an amount of GH¢6.7 billion being the shortfall in funds the government needs to execute its 2019 budget.
This was contained in the order paper for Monday’s proceedings in parliament as the Minister presents the Mid-year Review as well as Supplementary Budget.
The government has faced a shortfall in domestic revenues and the amount is expected to go a long way in helping the government to complete its planned programmes and initiatives as contained in the 2019 financial year.
Based on the 2019 appropriation bill, the Finance Minister was given the approval to spend some ¢78.7 billion. This could mean that government's expenditure limit for 2019 would be peg at ¢85 billion for 2019.
