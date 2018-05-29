MTN to give 35% stakeholdership to the public

MTN is expected to give at least thirty-five percent access to the general public to own stake in its operations.
This will take place at the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 to allow it raise some amount of money from the public.
The move is also to allow the telecom company fulfill a regulatory obligation regarding the purchase of one of the 4G spectrum licenses in 2015.
The launch follows the completion of the necessary regulatory processes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, NCA among other institutions.
MTN is seeking to raise some 780 million dollars or 3.45 billion cedis; a transaction which will be the largest to be conducted on the local bourse in recent times.
If MTN succeeds in raising the money from its Initial Public Offering, the Telco will be the first to be listed on the local bourse.
Meanwhile, active MTN Mobile money subscribers in Ghana have increased to 7,4 million and there are 6,6 million active data subscribers.
The total value of transactions amounted to GHS155,844,840,000 within the same period.