A closer look at Joe Mettle as he celebrates his birthday today

Award-winning Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle has taken to his social media to share a breathing photo of himself as he celebrates his birthday today, July 5, 2019.
Joe Mettle took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of himself performing on stage with a caption thanking the Lord for adding another year to his life.
He posted with the caption;
"One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple.
5 For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock.
6 And now shall mine head be lifted up above mine enemies round about me: therefore will I offer in his tabernacle sacrifices of joy; I will sing, yea, I will sing praises unto the Lord.
Psalm 27:4-6
Thank you Lord for adding another year to my life ..
#Birthdaythings"
About Joe Mettle
Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle popularly known as Joe Mettle was born on July 5 by Mrs. Florence Addo and Mr. Emmanuel Mettle.
Joe Mettle who is the eldest of 5 siblings is an anointed gospel artiste from Ghana. His lyrical ability makes him have more fans not forgetting his prowess voice.
Education
The multi-talented artiste has a good educational background. He pursed his primary level education at Richard Akwei Memorial School then later continued at Kade 1&2 primary school.
Joe Mettle spent a year at Kade and moved again to St Michaels and All Angels.
Joe Mettle had his Junior High schooling at Korle Gonno 3 JHS and second cycle institutions at Accra Academy.
Joe Mettle finally pursed his college level at the Pentecost University College.
Career
Joe Mettle loves singing for God in that in his earlier days, he used to work as a backing vocalist for great Ghanaian artistes such as Reverend Tom Bright-Davies, Cindy Thompson, and the late Danny Netty.
He was also a lead singer of Soul Winner, which is an indigenous multicultural music group.
His ministry is meant to bring believers together, to win Christ souls, and to empower believers via worship songs that have loads of God’s power.
Joe Mettle albums show his obligation as a disciple of God.
He released My Gratitude album on August 2011 with 11 awesome gospel songs and Sound of Praise album in December 2013 with 12 universal worship songs that bring people closer to God.
Joe Mettle released The Encounter album on 23rd October 2015 with Reverb Studios Ghana label and God of Miracle album in November 2017.
Awards
Joe Mettle has won himself more local(Ghana) and international music awards such as Best Male Artiste(2018), Gospel Act of the Year(2018), Artiste of the Year(2017), Gospel Artiste of the Year(2017), Male Vocalist Artiste of the Year(2017), Best Male Artist(2016), Gospel Artiste of the Year(2015), Vocal Performance of the year(2015), Artiste of the Year West Africa(2014), Best Praise Song of the year((2014), Best Gospel Video of the year(2014), Best Alternative Reggae(2013), Best Artist for West Africa(2013), Alternate Song of the Year(2012), Best Male vocalist (2011), Best Song Writer(2011), Best Video of the Year(2011), Best Artist for West Africa(2011).