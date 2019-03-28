I don't have s3x with my girlfriend - Joe Mettle

Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle has revealed that he is in a very serious relationship but has never engaged his girlfriend in any sexual activity.
According to the gospel singer, his religion forbids him from even conceiving the idea of engaging in any sexual activity when he has not paid for the bride price of the lady to the family traditionally.
The “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker in an interview with Nana Romeo on AccraFM, revealed that he is trying to stay away from sex anytime he feels for it.
He stressed that having the desire to have sex is something God in his wisdom added as a part of the human being and as such, he believes it is not wrong for one to have the desire to engage in it.
However, Joe Mettle added that since he had been able to effectively abstain after he became a born again Christian, he will survive until he settles down with this lady very soon.
Watch the video of Joe Mettle making this revelation on Nana Romeo’s show below: