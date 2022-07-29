Big Ivy to release 'Mummy's Love' EP

Ivy Enyonam Adjimah popularly known as Big Ivy will soon release an EP titled "Mummy's Love".
According to Big Ivy's son, Christian Jojo Joshua known in showbiz as CJ Biggerman, the EP will focus on the influence of having a loving and caring mother who is available on good and bad days.
“We have an EP together, mummy’s love, five songs, so it is actually a storyline extended play, so it is following a path of the influence of having a loving mother in your life listening to you when you bring all the troubles she still supports you."
He added that they will also be airing a web series “flow series” soon.
“We also have an amazing series that will be airing soon the flow series, a web series, we have been working on a lot."
The date for the EP and flow series is yet to be announced.
Big Ivy encouraged talents in the entertainment industry to pursue education first, according to her it will be useful in the future when their talent is unrecognized.
“ Look at me I have done my masters but I can rap, there are a lot of the youth out there, who just follow their passion and then discard what they are doing, my belief is to have two options or three options so that, if one does not work you move onto the other one, if you do that no one will take you for granted, no one will cheat you”, she stated.
Speaking on her journey in the entertainment industry, she said she has been in the movie industry for twenty years and was part of Yolo series but two months into her music career, she is famous on social media.
Big Ivy has two songs “Big momma” and a diss song, the diss song was a reply in a video form to Nigeria’s Mummy Dollarz for belittling her rap skills, and the diss song has been trending on social media.