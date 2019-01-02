Captain Smart finally ties knot with his USA based girlfriend

Host of Accra-based Adom FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart has finally tied the knot with another beautiful lady, Cynthia.
The colourful marriage ceremony took place at the Dansoman SSNIT Flat residence of Cynthia Boama’s family house here in Accra.
Captain Smart who also doubles to be a chief from the Asante Kingdom with the chieftaincy title, Nana Yirenkyi Kumanin, was dressed in a rich traditional Kentey outfit.
Laced with the traditional Adowa dance, Cynthia walked majestically into Captain’s chiefdom to assume the title “Oheneyire”.
Also present was Ghana’s former minister of Defence under the Kufuor administration, Dr Addo Kufuor who is uncle to Captain Smart.
Below are some photos of the ceremony:
