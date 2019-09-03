Dressing decently does not determine one's behaviour - Efia Odo

Socialite and actress Efia Odo says dressing decent does not determine her behaviour.
This comes after she received massive backlash for posting a bikini photo last week.
Many social media users thought the tv/radio presenter’s beads-like bikini that did little of covering her body, was inappropriate and sexually suggestive.
However, in a Twitter post, the actress said dressing decent only makes you look like it but does not say anything about one’s behaviour and vice versa.
“Dressing decent only makes you look the part, your behavior out your clothes is what’s most important” she wrote.
READ ALSO:
Efia Odo also threw fans off, in the post, when she shared a photo of herself in a beautiful African print.
READ ALSO: