S3x scenes in Ghana movies are not sultry & sensual - Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Efia Odo, has stated that movie directors in Ghana lack the experience in directing s3x scenes.
Efia Odo dropped this bombshell on twitter wondering why most s3x scenes in Ghanaian movies are too raw with no embellishment to really portray that it’s a real s3x scene.
"Some Ghana movies s3x scenes be soo rawwww ah".
She concluded by advising that s3x scenes should be made sensual and sultry to tell the story very well.
"Chaley don’t they know how to direct a s3x scene to make it look sultry and sensual. Chaley chaley", she tweeted.
Efia Odo who was on the verge of committing suicide months ago after reports alleged that she had threesome sex with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his late friend Junior.
