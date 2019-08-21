Even 'ugly chickens' like you talk about my life - Juliet Ibrahim tells TV Africa presenter

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has descended heavily on TV Africa presenter Akosua Farmmer after a video of her slamming the actress hit the internet.
Farmmer in the video said Juliet Ibrahim was stupid to have left her first husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr for Iceberg Slim, only for him to dump her.
Juliet Ibrahim
According to Farmmer, she should go back to Safo and stop looking for Mr Right.
Ibrahim went into the gutters with Farmmer and spit out some dirty words to the presenter
READ ALSO:
- Video : I've accepted Iceberg Slim's apology - Juliet Ibrahim
- I was once poor and lived as a refugee - Juliet Ibrahim reveals