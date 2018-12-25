“Fire burn fake christians this Christmas” – Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to celebrate his life after a prophecy about his death failed to manifest.
Barely a month ago, there was a prophecy by one Prophet Adom that the 'Thunder fire' hitmaker will die on December 24, 2018, and nothing will stop that from happening.
He explained that, the unfortunate event will happen through a motor accident.
Shatta Wale replying to the prophet stated emphatically that he (Prophet Adom) is not from God and has no knowledge who God is.
Meanwhile, Evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh after the said prophecy came out to rebuke that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is not going to die as declared by the prophet.
According to Lawrence Tetteh, he did not see any death against Shatta Wale in the spirit realm as predicted.
However, In the latest development, today is 25th December and the Shatta Wale has put the prophet on a blast again.
In a post we have sighted on Facebook, Shatta Wale tagged the ‘man of God’ as fake Christian and cannot end his life.
He continued that, fire will burn Christians who practice fetishism and yet claim to worship the creator of the heaven and earth.
His post on his Facebook page reads:
“Fire Burn Fake Christians this Christmas
You go fi go mallam for medicine
But you for kno say this whole accra me I get that pharmacy …
Shatta movement be talk and do and we go do am p3333 !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Ghana needs to know God otherwise most of the youth will fail in their quest to make this country a better one ..
Think say u get medicine ,noooo
Me Ade drink blood and bath blood and also keep blood …
If you don’t know me don’t play wrong card cuz am very scary ..
I AM DA BEAST THAT THIS WORLD HASNT SEEN BEFORE ,I AM TOO BLESSED MY NIGGA TOO FUCKEN BLESSED …”