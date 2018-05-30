I have never dated before in my life - King Promise

Gregory Bortey Promise Newman, also known as King Promise, a rising star in the Ghana music industry, has made a very 'controversial' revelation about his relationship status contrary to the thinking of many Ghanaians.
The ‘CCTV’ hitmaker, King Promise, stated that he hardly go out on a date with ladies. He explained that he prefers to rather stay home all day.
In an interview on Celebrity Fanzone, he also revealed that he has never had a girlfriend and had gone on only three dates all his life.
“I have never gone on dates. I have been on two dates my whole life because I have never had a girlfriend. The first time I went on a date was three years ago and it happened twice after,” he disclosed.
“I will order the ‘waakye’ and take home. I am always home. A lot of stuff I used to do, I can no longer do”, he added.
Some entertainments pundits are worried that with the opposition political parties are calling the President of Ghana ‘King Promise’, it might go against his brand.
However, King Promise has insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo being tagged “King Promise” by his political opponents, is something he finds funny, which doesn’t bother him.
“It’s funny when I see it all the time. I always laugh when I see stuff like that. I don’t have a problem with it honestly, having them call the president by my name kind of funny. He is the president, who’s gonna say he doesn’t like it. It doesn’t take anything away from me”.
King Promise is billed to perform at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija concert slated for June 9 at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.
Currently, his 'CCTV' track has taken over airwaves in Ghana.