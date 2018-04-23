Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner - Ibrah One

Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda, popularly known as Ibrah One, has denied media reports that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, is his business partner.
Ibra One, known to be a businessman, whose exact area of interest is unknown, is always well dressed in extravagant designer clothes and accessories and lives in a luxurious mansion inside a multi-million dollar estate named 'Ibrahville', which sources say he owns.
speaking in an interview with an Accra based Class Fm, he confirmed not have any business contact with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Kennedy Agyapong.
“I have not met Kennedy Agyapong and do not have any business dealings with him. The report being peddled around is quite unfortunate and unacceptable," he told showbizpunch.com.
The denial comes on the back of news on social media that Ibrah had been arrested for his involvement in a money laundering deal worth $1.2 million and had threatened to expose the lawmaker as his accomplice.
This mysterious 32-year-old rich Ghanaian young guy is living the high dream yet, his source of wealth is still mysterious.
Ibrah 1 has denied reports that he was invited for questioning at the police station for money laundering and defrauding a friend of $400,000.
According to 32-year-old Ibrah 1, he was at a massaging spa when the "fake news of his arrest" was making rounds.
