Late Bob Santo was my 'lover' not husband - Auntie B of Efiewura fame

Ghanaian actress Auntie B of Efiewura fame has opened up on her relationship with late comedian Bob Santo.
Born Harriet Naa Akleh Okantey, the actress said she was in a romantic relationship with the Late Bob Santo for 6 years until his demise.
Auntie B said she was not interested in the Santo at first because of the age difference and the fact that he had two wives. However, after several persistence from the comic actor, she decided to accept his proposal.
She added that she was in a relationship with Santo for six years but never had a child with him until his unfortunate death. She made this known during an interview on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay.
