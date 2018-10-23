VIDEO: Moesha Boduong explains why she went braless

Instagram model, Moesha Boduong has responded to critics why she decided to take off her bra which caused lots of social media users talking.
Moesha in a chat with Zionfelix said that it is true she went to the said gathering with the bra because she didn't think it will look that bad until she took pictures.READ ALSO: CHECK OUT: How Moesha Buduong wore bra to an event but ended up braless
Moesha also added that she later realized from the pictures she took that the bra was showing and she didn't like the idea so she had to take them off because she felt quite uncomfortable.
“I didn’t think it would look that bad until I took pictures and it was just showing, then I was like, let me just take them off…” Moesha Stated.
Watch the video below:
So @moeshaboduong didn't check herself in the mirror before leaving the house ? Ah well ... Me die33 I get worried anytime people talk about u paaaa pic.twitter.com/vy1uvmN1Cp— Bra Klugey (@braklugey) October 23, 2018
