CHECK OUT: How Moesha Buduong wore bra to an event but ended up braless

Ghanaian Instagram model, Moesha Boduong never ceased to amaze Ghanaians as she was spotted with a black bra and allegedly removed it later at the event.
In a series of some pictures PrimeNewsGhana sighted from the event Moesha was in black ‘bra’ and without the ‘bra’ in other pictures from the same event wearing the same dress and leaving her nipples to beg for freedom.
Moesha later decided to refresh the minds of her fans and followers as she marks the month of October as breast cancer awareness with her seductive mouth-watering photos as her nipples boldly made a mark.
READ ALSO: 5 tempting photos from Moesha Budoung you can't ignore
What really happened to the black ‘bra’ she wore to the event and where and why did she decide to remove it? this question still remains unanswered to some social media users.
Moesha captioned the pictures on her Instagram handle as: “Life is shorter, live it, love is rare, grab it. Anger is bad to dump it, fear is awful, face it, Memories are sweet, cherish it”
Check out the pictures below…
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana