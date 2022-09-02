Nigerian pop star Ice Prince arrested for assaulting officer

Nigerian singer Ice Prince has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a police officer who had detained him.
It was learned that at about 3a.m on Friday, the ‘Oleku’ and ‘Aboki’ crooner was flagged down by police officers for driving without a license plate.
Ice Prince was said to have initially agreed to be taken to the station immediately but ‘abducted the police officer’ in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the lagoon.
Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Benjamin Hundeyin said the musician has been arrested and would be arraigned today.
“At about 3a.m Ice Prince was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station,” Hundeyin tweeted.
“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”