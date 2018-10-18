I am not a 'fool' to smoke weed – Rev Obofour

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Church, Rev Obofour based in Kumasi says he's not a fool to smoke 'weed' when God has blessed his wife with big buttocks and breast.
In a video sighted by PrimeNewsGhana which was recorded during one of his sermons to his congregation, Rev Obofour addressed some rumours that he is using "juju" and also smoke weed in his church.He said, “People keep saying Rev Obofour smokes weed …look at my beautiful wife with huge buttocks, do I look like I smoke weed? Fools.” He also asked his wife to perform a 360 turn to show that she is indeed endowed.
In summary, it seems Rev Obofour has found a solution for drug addicts. Simply get yourself a heavily endowed wife and according to him, you will feel the same ‘high’.
‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour pic.twitter.com/faE3vujLaJ— Bra Klugey (@braklugey) October 18, 2018
